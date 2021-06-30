Threshold Arts Gives Downtown Some Color

Threshold Arts is continuing its popular barricade art program with Destination Medical Center and the city of Rochester.

The program was previously established during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic as a way to offer struggling artists an outlet for their skills.

Since the program's inception, downtown Rochester has been gifted multiple barricade originals, with most being located near Threshold Arts.

Naura Anderson, the director of Threshold Arts, said street art is a way to enhance downtown's surroundings.

"It enhances spaces in a unique way different than simply, you know, putting up a banner or putting up some signage. It adds life and it adds certainly color. It makes a space feel, or hope, more welcoming and inviting and encourages people to use and interact with that space more," Anderson said.

Anderson also said Threshold Arts is looking for more artists to contribute to the barricade project, with the application deadline this coming Monday.

Those interested in creating original paintings and who want to apply can visit the Threshold Arts website for more information.