North Broadway Avenue construction impacts local businesses

ROCHESTER, Minn.- Construction along North Broadway Avenue has been a true test of patience for motorists, cyclists, and pedestrians. They aren't the only ones though being impacted.

Dan Zimmer is the owner of Broadway Laundromat. He says the roadwork on North Broadway Avenue is driving away some of his customers.

"It's been a challenge with the closure. People choosing other options than coming here. People wanting to find us but not being able to get to us."

Hit hard by the pandemic and now the construction, Zimmer says business has dropped by more than 50 percent.

"We're doing about a third of the business we'd normally do and it's very hard to keep our doors open during this time."

Across the street, other businesses like Kung Fu Tea are also being impacted. Owner Chau Nguyen is seeing a drop in customers as well.

"It's slowed us down a lot. It's hurting us," says Nguyen.

The construction began in April to replace water main, storm sewer, and sanitary sewer lines. The pavement is also slated to be replaced. Plans for the corridor include safety improvements for motorists and cyclists. So far, construction is expected to be completed along North Broadway Avenue sometime this fall.