Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Albert Lea's B & B Café donates half their proceeds to the Matson family

The local café in Albert Lea was full of people from the community showing their support for Waseca Police Officer, Arik Matson.

Posted: Jan 24, 2020 12:40 PM
Updated: Jan 24, 2020 1:42 PM
Posted By: Madelyne Watkins

ALBERT LEA, Minn. - B & B Café in Albert Lea is donating half of the proceeds they received on Friday to the Mastson family. Waseca Police Officer, Arik Matson, who was shot in the line of duty nearly 3 weeks ago, is in critical, but stable condition. Officer Matson was once a deputy for Freeborn County.

As people walked through the doors, they shared fond memories of the officer. Kayla Christenson and her family attend church with the Matson family. "They are an absolute wonderful family," Kayla said. "Very kind, very caring. Great parents, great people in the community with the church." Two officers with the Albert Lea Police Department also showed up for him. "Arik is the nicest guy in the world," said Officer Tim Harves. "He'd give you the shirt off his back for anything. He's the first one there to help with anything when people need help."

Officer from Freeborn County ambushed in Waseca

Community rallies behind officer who was shot

Man in custody for police officer shooting has long criminal history

Other people who came to B & B Café didn't know Matson personally. But for some, the tragic incident hits close to home. I've got a brother that was a police officer, he's retired now, but that's part of the extended family, the bigger family," explained Kathy Green. "We all care and we want to be there for him even if we don't even know him. We're praying for his healing and we're praying for comfort for the family."

Earlier this week, Arik's wife and daughters visited the café. Owner, Holly Miller, said the love and support isn't going unnoticed. "When she was here, she was smiling, the girls were smiling," Miller said. "They need some of their normalcy, but they appreciate the support so much from our community."

Though some might say B & B Café is small, the room was full of hope and heart. "I've got chills. Lots of prayers and hugs from everyone here and we've just got a great community here," said B & B Café employee, Lindsay Blecker. Customers were handing in $100 bills on top of their checks to donate to the Matson family. Miller hopes others will see that when we come together, we can accomplish anything.

If you weren't able to go to B & B Café, you can still donate to their GoFundMe

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 19°
Albert Lea
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 20°
Austin
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 25°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
32° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 22°
Rochester
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 22°
Light snow and steady temps
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Churches live stream

Image

Support for Officer Arik Matson

Image

Sean Weather 1/24

Image

Homelessness increases in Minnesota

Image

Cafe fundraiser for officer Matson

Image

NIACC women's hoops off to best start ever

Image

Two Granny Basketball teams to be honored

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 1/23

Image

Minnesota homelessness up

Image

City Council Raise reactions

Community Events