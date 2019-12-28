Axe throwing bar to open in Mason City

MASON CITY, Iowa - An old sport is new again, and gaining popularity.

We're talking about axe throwing, and a new Mason City business is getting in on the fun. And even though it's not yet open, it has received plenty of buzz.

Renovations are currently underway for Country Axe in the former Finish Line space near the old Younkers inside Southbridge Center. The bar will have 6 separated throwing lanes, and will include a bar that will offer alcohol, and even a space for artists to perform live music. Also, regardless if you have experience axe throwing or not, you will receive instructions beforehand.

Owner Jay Brooks got the idea from going to a similar establishment in Okoboji.

"My wife went on a team building in Des Moines, then went up to another place and we did it together. When I got done, I said, 'I'm opening one.' That's how it went, and here we are 4-5 months later."

When it came to location, Brooks said it made sense for it to be located inside Southbridge, and it came at a perfect time as well.

"This was one of the places that I jokingly said, 'Hey, what does it take to get into the mall?' And I said that this would be a good place because I knew about the arena, and what it was looking like in its stages of being built. This is going to be huge, and just need to have people come out and support it here in Downtown."

Country Axe is tentatively scheduled to be open 4-9 p.m. every Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Brooks is working on some plans to add to the bar.

"We'll be working on a league and some other things for adults, 18+."

Brooks anticipates Country Axe to be opened around the second weekend of January.

This is the second such establishment to be opened in our area; Rochester Games and Arcades, which just opened a week ago, also offers axe throwing.