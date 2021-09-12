Ax threat means probation for Albert Lea man

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A southern Minnesota man is sentenced for threatening a woman with an ax.

Ben Vidal Moreno, 31 of Albert Lea, pleaded guilty to threats of violence for a December 2020 incident at an Albert Lea motel.

Law enforcement says Moreno held a miniature ax to the back of his then-girlfriend’s head and threatened to kill her. Investigators also accused Moreno of cutting her wrists with a knife, leaving a wound that needed stitches.

Moreno has now been sentenced to three years of supervised probation.