Awesome Blossoms Rally Together

The Awesome Blossoms football team advanced to its first State Tournament in four seasons this year. After defeated United South Central 42-0, the team will head to U.S. Bank Stadium to face BOLD High School on Saturday at 9 a.m.

A tragedy a few months prior has the community rallying around its team.

"Blooming Prairie it's a small town," senior wide receiver Payton Simon said. "Everybody knows everybody, everybody supports everybody."