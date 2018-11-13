The Awesome Blossoms football team advanced to its first State Tournament in four seasons this year. After defeated United South Central 42-0, the team will head to U.S. Bank Stadium to face BOLD High School on Saturday at 9 a.m.
A tragedy a few months prior has the community rallying around its team.
"Blooming Prairie it's a small town," senior wide receiver Payton Simon said. "Everybody knows everybody, everybody supports everybody."
Related Content
- Awesome Blossoms Rally Together
- Superintendent reacts to teacher rally
- Gun rights advocates rally in St. Paul
- Moms come together for Wear Orange Rally
- Rallying to keep immigrant families together
- Hundreds gather for "Greater Than Fear" rally
- 'It's awesome. To say monumental is probably accurate,' says Rochester Fire Captain about new legislation that will monitor incidences of cancer in firefighters
- Osage students rally to help those less fortunate
- Packers rally to stun winless Browns 27-21 in overtime
- Bohannon, Iowa rally from 20 down, beat Illinois in OT
Scroll for more content...