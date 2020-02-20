Avoiding springtime deer and car accidents

MASON CITY, Iowa – With Spring just around the corner, deer activity could be on the rise. That means we will all have to keep an eye out when we get behind the wheel.

Dennis Burke has had a few run-ins with deer out on the roads, both in his own car and while driving an ambulance for Clear Lake Fire Department.

"It’s kind of scary. You can't avoid them and you shouldn't try to avoid them,” said Burke.

Trying to maneuver out of the way of the hooved creatures is actually more dangerous than just hitting one.

"The people that try to swerve to avoid they roll over their vehicles into the ditch. Their usually pretty serious injuries. The deer didn't really care,” he said.

Lieutenant Lon Johnson with the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff's Office says the best thing a driver can do is to hit the brakes and hope for the best. While fatalities in deer crashes are low, Johnson says these types of crashes can be pretty violent.

"We’ve seen them, where animals have been located in the back end of the actual vehicle that hit it, meaning inside. It goes through the windshield to the back end and just comes to rest on the luggage or package tray on the back,” said Johnson.

If you do hit a deer, pull over to the side of the road, turn on the hazards and call police. As for the carcass, Lieutenant Johnson says they have a system for dealing with it.

"We do have people that are interested in deer that aren't badly mangled, so they can use them for consumption, whether it would be animal consumption or for human consumption. We'll issue a salvage tag for those animals that aren't terribly bruised or damaged,” he said.

Residents in Minnesota can also contact law enforcement if they are also interested in harvesting deer from the side of the road.

Meanwhile, Burke says he has a strategy when he gets behind the wheel for avoiding those antlered forest dwellers.

"I just always anticipate. So I just say 'I’m going to hit a deer today' and then when I don't it's a good day,” said Burke.