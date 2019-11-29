Avoid injuries and accidents on snowmobiles this winter

MASON CITY, Iowa - With snow on the ground, you may be tempted to bring out your snowmobile from the garage or storage unit. But before firint it up, there are some things you shoud know.

Kurt Hanson is an avid snowmobile rider, but knows all too well the dangers of riding terrian you're unfamiliar with. During one such incident, he broke three ribs and ripped his spleen while riding at Itasca State Park in Minnesota, forcing him to stay in intensive care for over a week.

"Anywhere you go, anywhere on a snowmobile, you should be familiar with the terrain and the trails and stuff that you're riding. Just know where you're riding. Accidents can happen too quick."

In addition, it's best to not only thoroughly check over your ride to see if any parts may need to be replaced, but also to wear a helmet when you do fire it up.

"It can happen in a split second, anything can happen on these snowmobiles. It's my golden rule on snowmobiles and cycles, you got to put a helmet on. My kids know it and we all do. I've gotten hurt more than once on a snowmobile and thankfully I've always had a helmet on."

According to the Minnesota DNR, 10 fatalities resulting from snowmobile accidents were reported last winter.