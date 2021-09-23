Avion Azul opens at Mason City Airport terminal

MASON CITY, Iowa - Whether traveling by automobile or plane, there's now a new restaurant available to travelers at the Mason City Airport.

Avion Azul, meaning 'blue airplane' in Spanish, officially opened their doors Wednesday inside the former CAVU Patriot Wings space inside the terminal. The Mexican restaurant is owned by brothers David and Catarino Martinez. Both have plenty of restaurant experience; their father owns Ay Jalisco in Forest City and Lake Mills. Their menu features soups, burritos, chimichangas, tacos, enchiladas, quesadillas, fajitas and other traditional Mexican fare, as well as Jarritos, margaritas, cocktails, wine, beer and agua fresca.

Avion Azul is open daily at 11 a.m.