Average price of gas is $3 in Iowa, the highest in more than 6 years

The price of a gallon of gas reached $3 in Iowa for the first time in more than six years.

The average price is up 14 cents from a month ago and 90 cents from this time last year.

The national average for a gallon of gas is $3.16, according to AAA. Minnesota's average is also $3.00.

“Robust gasoline demand and more expensive oil have pushed gas prices higher,” said Meredith Mitts, public affairs specialist for AAA-The Auto Club Group. “An increase in crude oil production to meet growing global demand is needed to bring some relief to motorists.”