Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

'Avengers: Endgame' breaking box office records

What are they looking at? How high their box office is climbing. What are they looking at? How high their box office is climbing.

Biggest global opening weekend of all time.

Posted: Apr. 27, 2019 1:45 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

NEW YORK (AP) — "Avengers: Endgame" is crushing the competition by setting multiple records at the box office a day after its release.

The Walt Disney Co. says domestically the film opened Friday with a record $156.7 million (including Thursday previews), besting "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" ($119 million in 2015, though it played on fewer screens) and "Avengers: Infinity War" ($106 million in 2018).

Outside the U.S., "Avengers: Endgame" broke another record by grossing an estimated $487 million at the end of Friday, surpassing "The Fate of the Furious" aka "Fast & Furious 8" ($443 million in 2017).

The Marvel Comics superhero film also broke the record for the highest opening weekend globally of all time with $644 million at the end of Friday. The previous record holder was "Infinity War" with $641 million.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 23°
Albert Lea
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 27°
Austin
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 28°
Charles City
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 23°
Rochester
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 24°
Tracking an active patter for the weekend.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Farming during an uncertain Spring

Image

Limb Loss Awareness Month

Image

Energy-Efficient House Tour

Image

Hype Night

Image

Drake Relays: Day Two

Image

A sneak peek of the new multipurpose arena project

Image

Drake Relays: Friday morning highlights

Image

Newman Catholic students spend the day volunteering

Image

Chris Nelson's Snow Forecast 4/26/19

Image

Rochester hosts annual Arbor Day celebration

Community Events