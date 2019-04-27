'Avengers: Endgame' breaking box office records

NEW YORK (AP) — "Avengers: Endgame" is crushing the competition by setting multiple records at the box office a day after its release.
The Walt Disney Co. says domestically the film opened Friday with a record $156.7 million (including Thursday previews), besting "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" ($119 million in 2015, though it played on fewer screens) and "Avengers: Infinity War" ($106 million in 2018).
Outside the U.S., "Avengers: Endgame" broke another record by grossing an estimated $487 million at the end of Friday, surpassing "The Fate of the Furious" aka "Fast & Furious 8" ($443 million in 2017).
The Marvel Comics superhero film also broke the record for the highest opening weekend globally of all time with $644 million at the end of Friday. The previous record holder was "Infinity War" with $641 million.
