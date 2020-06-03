Clear
Autopsy shows George Floyd tested positive for COVID-19

A chain portrait of George Floyd is part of the memorial for him, Wednesday, May 27, 2020, near the site of the arrest of Floyd who died in police custody Monday night in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

Medical examiner says he apparently showed no symptoms of the virus.

Posted: Jun 3, 2020 9:37 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A full autopsy of George Floyd, the handcuffed black man who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police, was released Wednesday and provides several clinical details, including that Floyd had previously tested positive for COVID-19.

The 20-page report released by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office came with the family's permission and after the coroner's office released summary findings Monday that Floyd had a heart attack while being restrained by officers, and classified his May 25 death as a homicide.

Bystander video showing Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin pressing his knee on Floyd's neck, ignoring Floyd's “I can't breathe” cries until he eventually stopped moving, has sparked nationwide protests, some violent.

The report by Chief Medical Examiner Andrew Baker spelled out clinical details, including that Floyd had tested positive for COVID-19 on April 3 but appeared asymptomatic. The report also noted Floyd's lungs appeared healthy but he had some narrowing of arteries in the heart.

The county's earlier summary report had listed fentanyl intoxication and recent methamphetamine use under “other significant conditions” but not under “cause of death.” The full report’s footnotes noted that signs of fentanyl toxicity can include “severe respiratory depression” and seizures.

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison on Wednesday upgraded charges against Chauvin to 2nd-degree murder, and also charged the three other officers on the scene with aiding and abetting.

Floyd family attorney, Ben Crump, earlier decried the official autopsy — as described in the original complaint against Chauvin — for ruling out asphyxia. An autopsy commissioned by the Floyd family concluded that he died of asphyxiation due to neck and back compression.

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 25508

Reported Deaths: 1082
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin8591627
Ramsey3128133
Stearns204213
Nobles15525
Anoka144171
Dakota136859
Washington65832
Olmsted65011
Kandiyohi5041
Rice4672
Scott4422
Clay43029
Mower3542
Wright3272
Todd3270
Sherburne2532
Carver2222
Benton1783
Steele1640
Blue Earth1450
Martin1325
Freeborn1300
St. Louis11814
Pine890
Nicollet8810
Unassigned8310
Winona8015
Watonwan770
Cottonwood760
Carlton750
Crow Wing722
Otter Tail700
Goodhue693
Lyon651
Chisago621
Polk612
Itasca5510
Dodge530
Chippewa511
Morrison480
Meeker450
Douglas440
Le Sueur441
Becker410
Jackson400
Murray390
McLeod370
Isanti350
Waseca260
Rock220
Mille Lacs201
Faribault200
Swift190
Pennington190
Wabasha180
Fillmore171
Beltrami160
Brown162
Sibley160
Cass132
Norman130
Kanabec121
Pipestone120
Marshall120
Wilkin113
Aitkin110
Wadena100
Koochiching90
Pope90
Big Stone80
Lincoln60
Mahnomen61
Yellow Medicine60
Redwood60
Renville50
Red Lake40
Grant40
Traverse40
Hubbard30
Lac qui Parle30
Clearwater30
Houston20
Roseau20
Lake10
Kittson10
Stevens10

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 19986

Reported Deaths: 561
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk4342133
Woodbury278636
Black Hawk175945
Linn95879
Dallas92424
Marshall89816
Buena Vista8521
Johnson6169
Wapello61013
Muscatine55841
Crawford5302
Tama40527
Scott36510
Dubuque35020
Louisa34611
Sioux2870
Pottawattamie2738
Jasper26117
Washington1908
Wright1880
Warren1440
Plymouth1352
Allamakee1204
Story1191
Mahaska9710
Poweshiek908
Henry722
Bremer696
Boone670
Des Moines661
Clinton641
Clarke620
Taylor580
Guthrie533
Cedar491
Hamilton440
Benton431
Webster431
Monroe385
Jones370
Shelby370
Iowa340
Marion340
Jefferson340
Osceola340
Clayton343
Buchanan330
Cherokee320
Madison302
Cerro Gordo291
Lee270
Fayette270
Monona250
Davis250
Harrison250
Dickinson250
Winneshiek240
Lyon240
Sac210
Grundy200
Lucas191
Mills190
Humboldt191
Floyd191
Emmet180
Clay180
Butler171
Delaware171
Hardin170
Hancock160
Ida140
Keokuk140
Page140
Appanoose143
Greene130
Kossuth130
Audubon131
Pocahontas130
Franklin130
Cass120
Carroll120
Chickasaw120
Howard120
Jackson120
Winnebago110
Union100
Van Buren90
Adair90
Montgomery80
Adams70
Palo Alto70
Fremont40
Ringgold40
Mitchell40
Calhoun30
Worth30
Unassigned30
Wayne10
Decatur10
