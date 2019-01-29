Autopsy results say hypothermia likely to blame in Rochester death

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Initial autopsy results say hypothermia was the probable cause of death of a man found outside on Sunday.

The Rochester Police Department says preliminary autopsy results were issued Tuesday afternoon by the Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner’s Office for Ali Gombo, whose body was found on a rear deck in the 900 block of 4th Avenue NW around 10 am. Final results are not expected for at least six to eight weeks.

Rochester police say their investigation into this death continues and they are following leads provided by family and other people who came in contact with Gombo in the hours before his death.