Autopsy results released in triple murder/suicide in Minneapolis

Man shot wife and two sons, then himself Sunday.

Posted: Dec 3, 2019 3:44 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A medical examiner says two Minneapolis boys and their mother were shot multiple times — and the woman was also stabbed in the chest — before the boys’ father shot himself in the head.

All four died in Sunday’s shooting, which authorities described as a domestic attack.

The victims were identified Tuesday as 39-year-old Kjersten Schladetzky, and her sons, 8-year-old Nelson and 11-year-old William. Their father was 53-year-old David Schladetzky.

The couple divorced in June.

Erik Wiltscheck, a neighbor, told the Star Tribune he heard the boys screaming and saw them running out their front door, followed by the sound of shots.

The medical examiner says William died at the scene, and Nelson was pronounced dead about a half hour later at a hospital.

Community Events