Clear
BREAKING NEWS: 8 shots fired, 2 men injured in northwest Rochester shooting Full Story
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Autopsy, court hearing set in case of missing Illinois boy

This combination April 24, 2019 booking photos provided by the Crystal Lake, Ill., Police Department shows JoAnn Cunningham and her husband, Andrew Freund Sr. On Wednesday, authorities dug up the body of a 5-year-old boy, believed to be Andrew "AJ" Freund

On Wednesday, detectives confronted the parents with cellphone data evidence, which led investigators to the boy's body in a "makeshift grave" near a farm access road.

Posted: Apr. 25, 2019 8:18 AM

WOODSTOCK, Ill. (AP) — An Illinois couple is due in court on charges accusing them in the death of their 5-year-old son whose body was found wrapped in plastic and buried in a shallow grave.

McHenry County sheriff's records show that 36-year-old JoAnn Cunningham and 60-year-old Andrew Freund Sr. of Crystal Lake have a Thursday morning hearing.

They were arrested Wednesday and face murder and battery charges in the killing of Andrew "AJ" Freund.

Authorities say an autopsy is tentatively planned for Thursday.

Cunningham and Freund reported AJ missing a week ago and authorities used sonar and canine units to search the area for the boy. On Wednesday, detectives confronted the parents with cellphone data evidence, which led investigators to the boy's body in a "makeshift grave" near a farm access road.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 55°
Albert Lea
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 52°
Austin
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 52°
Charles City
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 52°
Rochester
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 52°
Tracking an active patter for the weekend.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tracking Our Chances for Weekend Snow

Image

Rochester bikers complain about unsafe conditions during transition time

Image

Two men injured after NW Rochester shooting

Image

Two men hurt in Rochester shooting

Image

Clear Lake football players sign to play college football

Image

SAW: West Hancock's Amanda Chizek

Image

Talking about climate justice and preserving the planet

Image

CBD cocktails and coffee

Image

Prom for the nontraditional student

Image

Increasing liquor license fees in Rochester

Community Events