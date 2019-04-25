Autopsy, court hearing set in case of missing Illinois boy

WOODSTOCK, Ill. (AP) — An Illinois couple is due in court on charges accusing them in the death of their 5-year-old son whose body was found wrapped in plastic and buried in a shallow grave.
McHenry County sheriff's records show that 36-year-old JoAnn Cunningham and 60-year-old Andrew Freund Sr. of Crystal Lake have a Thursday morning hearing.
They were arrested Wednesday and face murder and battery charges in the killing of Andrew "AJ" Freund.
Authorities say an autopsy is tentatively planned for Thursday.
Cunningham and Freund reported AJ missing a week ago and authorities used sonar and canine units to search the area for the boy. On Wednesday, detectives confronted the parents with cellphone data evidence, which led investigators to the boy's body in a "makeshift grave" near a farm access road.
