Automobiles get ready for the Demolition Derby at the Olmsted County Fair

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Demolition Derby took place at the Olmsted County Fair Sunday afternoon.

About one hundred cars were there, ready to rev their engines.

"Basically when you hear demolition derby, you just basically think about cars or trucks or anything just smashing together," says Laura Heitman.

The goal in a demolition derby is to be the last car running.

Of course, safety is always a priority.

All the windows are gone from the automobiles, as well as anything that could catch on fire.

The gas tank is put inside the car, plus metal bars to keep the drivers safe.

Laura Heitman and Sam Suckow have been part of derbies for most of their lives.

They take us into the driver's seat.

"The goal is to hit the other vehicles and try to take them out. So a lot of people aim for tire shots, break an AR or an axle. Then that vehicle has a harder time getting around and moving. And you have to make hits within a minute, otherwise, you're timed out. That's kind of your goal," says Sam.

The last three cars left get money and there is a point system too, depending on how an automobile places.

Laura and Sam say they aren't always calm, cool, and collected behind the wheel.

"Well, first I'm freaking out. Adrenaline rush. But it is a blast. Before you get super nervous and think oh my gosh, I can't do this. But after, you'll want to do it over and over again. You always say it's always in your blood," says Laura and Sam.

If you're interested in learning more about demolition derbies, here is a link.