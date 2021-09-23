Automatic sprinklers credited with helping stop Rochester apartment fire

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The sprinkler system is being credited with preventing flames from spreading in a Rochester apartment complex Wednesday.

The Fire Department says it was called to the 3700 block of Technology Drive NW just before 2 pm and firefighters arrived to see smoke, flames, and water spray coming from a window on the fourth floor of the building. Many residents had evacuated the building and firefighters deployed an aerial ladder to check the roof of the structure.

Once the flames were extinguished, crews used fans to remove smoke from the building and other equipment to get rid of the water which accumulated from the sprinklers.

No injuries have been reported with this incident and no damage estimate is available. However, the Rochester Fire Department says the two sprinklers in the apartment were “critical” in keeping the fire from spreading. The Fire Department says the apartment building was built in 2019 and its automatic sprinkler system limited property damage and allowed many residents to return to quickly return to their homes.

Rochester Police Department and Mayo Clinic Ambulance Service assisted at the scene of this fire.