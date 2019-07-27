Clear

Autocross invades Olmsted County Fair

It's all about that $500 prize

Posted: Jul 27, 2019 10:41 PM
Posted By: Zach Gilleland

ROCHESTER, Minnesota -- Fans in the Med City were greeted with Autocross Saturday. Drivers raced in various vehicles, trying to win the $500 prize.

"These guys they're all driving for $500 to win and you would think they're driving for $500,000," Impact Motorsports Promotions owner Steve Heitman said. "It's definitely the bragging rights and they definitely have a good time."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 71°
Albert Lea
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 72°
Austin
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 72°
Charles City
Scattered Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 87°
Rochester
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 67°
Marginal risk of severe weather on Sunday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Weather 10 7/27

Image

Autocross invades Olmsted County Fair

Image

Hancock County District Fair could be seeing uptick in attendance

Image

City of Fountain turns 150

Image

Families get free backpacks with school supplies

Image

Outbreak in food related illnesses

Image

Food shelf seeks new steward

Image

Training to save lives

Image

Knights hold off Pekin rally; advance to Class 1A semifinals

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 7/26

Community Events