Autocross brings around 200 cars to the Olmsted County Fair this weekend

ROCHESTER, Minn. - About ten years ago, Steve Heitman started with just twelve cars.

Now the sport of autocross brought in about two hundred cars to the grandstand this weekend.

"I like to call it a high-speed derby. I don't like to see anybody get hurt, but I'm telling you, there will be a lot of scraping, a lot of rubbing. These guys really like doing it. It's definitely entertaining because they'll all go into the corner and they'll all try to make it at one time and that just doesn't work, so there will be lots of pileups. You're probably going to see lots of rollups," says Steve.

Impact Motorsports Promotions owner Steve Heitman started this sport about ten years ago.

It began with just twelve cars.

This year, around two hundred cars showed up at the Olmsted County Fair to rev their engines.

There are eight classes of races.

Each automobile competes in a heat round and feature race.

The heat round is six times around the track.

Depending on how a driver does in this race determines its starting point in the feature race.

The feature is the one that counts.

Cars, SUVs, and trucks go around the track twelve times and try to come away with first place.

"This sport means a lot to me because the cars for the demolition derbies are just getting harder and harder to find. They're getting more expensive, so I came up with this idea right here because you can run your car. You take it back home. You maybe just have to change a tire or change something, but you're ready to go for the next event," says Steve.