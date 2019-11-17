Clear

Auto shops are booked with last minute dash for winter tires

It's busy season for area auto shops.

Posted: Nov 17, 2019 10:26 AM
Posted By: Annalisa Pardo

ROCHESTER, Minn. - If you're getting new tires last minute before old man winter makes its way to town, you're not alone. 

Adamson Motors, John's Garage, Joe's Auto & Tire, Darrel's Complete Automotive Repair, Rochester Auto Care, Automotive Procare, Northgate Imports, and Eastman Auto Repair, Inc., are just some of the body shops in town that tell KIMT they are booked with people making a last-minute dash to get their cars winter ready. 

"You go from a nice steady pace the rest of the year to 100 phone calls before lunch plus all of the traffic coming through. While we've been sitting here, I've gotten three voicemails," Roger Berge, Tire Dept. Manager at Adamson Motors, said. 

He said crews are working earlier hours and through lunch breaks to accommodate all the appointments coming in. 

He also said auto shop usually sells more tires in November and December than the rest of the year combined. And while the last-minute dash to get tires before the snow falls creates a busy season, it is a good sign people are gearing up for a safe season of winter travel. 

"Drive safe, check your tires, make sure you're safe to get out on the road. It's not just you and your family out there it's my family too," Berge said. 

