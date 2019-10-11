Clear

Cold weather means it's time to winterize your car

Auto shop owners recommend taking your car in to get inspected.

Posted: Oct 11, 2019 10:29 PM
Updated: Oct 12, 2019 8:29 AM
Posted By: Nick Kruszalnicki

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - The snow is starting fall, which means your car might need a checkup.  A reputable auto repair shop should be able to check your tires for excessive wear and make sure they are filled with air.  A good all-season tire should work well.  You shouldn't need to swap out between winter and summer tires anymore.  

Fluids like antifreeze, oil and windshield washer fluid should also be topped off.  Check the freezing point on the washer fluid to make sure it won't freeze in the nozzles.

Most importantly, always carry a winter survival kit in your car.  The kit should include items like flares, blankets, water and extra food.  

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 33°
Albert Lea
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 32°
Austin
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 34°
Charles City
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 32°
Rochester
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 30°
When will nicer weather return?
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Weather forecast 10/12 2

Image

Learning about sound therapy

Image

Lourdes boys soccer advances to 1A semifinal

Image

STEM Festival at NIACC

Image

Weather forecast 9/12

Image

RCTC volleyball cruises, sweeps Fergus Falls

Image

Gov. Walz bags a bird in Minnesota Governor's Pheasant Hunting Opener

Image

RCTC squanders 20 point lead in second half, falls to Itasca

Image

Learning in the field; tackling hunting and trap shooting for the first time

Image

Tips & Tricks for pheasant hunting

Community Events