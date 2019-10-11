Cold weather means it's time to winterize your car

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - The snow is starting fall, which means your car might need a checkup. A reputable auto repair shop should be able to check your tires for excessive wear and make sure they are filled with air. A good all-season tire should work well. You shouldn't need to swap out between winter and summer tires anymore.

Fluids like antifreeze, oil and windshield washer fluid should also be topped off. Check the freezing point on the washer fluid to make sure it won't freeze in the nozzles.

Most importantly, always carry a winter survival kit in your car. The kit should include items like flares, blankets, water and extra food.