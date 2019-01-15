Auto recycling center owner out $4 grand after break-in

CHARLES CITY, Iowa- “This stuff is mostly junk in the world’s eyes, but it’s my junk,” said Dennis Tynan, owner of Denny’s Auto Recycling.

Dennis Tynan is still reeling. He said four people came on to his property and crashed four of his vehicles.

“If you want to come on to my property you need to ask permission first,” he said.

Tynan recycles old cars and rebuilds some to sell at a low price. He got in to the business as a way to give back to the community.

“Probably going to have to crush them even though we spent time getting them ready to make cheap transportation for folks,” Tynan said. “I try to supply that lower end transportation and give back to the community, always have.”

Hours were spent preparing the cars which he found piled on top of each other and covered in mud. He’s out at least one sale as well, a station wagon which hardly had a mark on it when he last saw it.

“We put a lot of time in to that PT Cruiser now it’s destroyed; the station wagon was sold, it’s definitely not sellable anymore,” he said.

The facility is locked down when it is closed, but Tynan leaves the keys in the vehicles to try and save time. Now he is stuck with the $4 thousand in damages.

“It’s my property; they shouldn’t be in here,” he said.

Tynan said he will be adding security measures to try and keep this from happening again but he’s gladder no one was hurt.

Tynan did contact the Charles City Police Department Monday after he realized what had happened. They were not immediately available for comment Tuesday.