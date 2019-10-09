Auto accident slowing traffic on Rochester highway

ROCHESTER, Minn. – An auto accident is backing up traffic at the interchange of Highway 52 and 19th Street NW.
The accident happened a little after 5 pm. No word yet on the cause or any possible injuries.
