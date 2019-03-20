Clear
Auto accident on Highway 52 in Rochester

Authorities say a semi is involved.

Posted: Mar. 20, 2019 4:51 PM
Updated: Mar. 20, 2019 5:40 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The Minnesota State Patrol and Rochester firefighters are at the scene of an auto accident involving a semi on Highway 52 South.

It happened during the 4 pm hour between the Highway 14 and Civic Center Drive exits.

No other details are available at this time.

Images from MnDOT traffic cameras.

Images from KIMT reporter.

