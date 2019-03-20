Auto accident on Highway 52 in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The Minnesota State Patrol and Rochester firefighters are at the scene of an auto accident involving a semi on Highway 52 South.
It happened during the 4 pm hour between the Highway 14 and Civic Center Drive exits.
No other details are available at this time.
Images from MnDOT traffic cameras.
Images from KIMT reporter.
