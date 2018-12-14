Auto accident on Highway 52 in Rochester

UPDATE: The scene appears to have been cleared and traffic is flowing again just before 5 pm.
ROCHESTER, Minn. – Traffic is backed up after an auto accident near the interchange of Highway 52 and 19th Street NW.
A KIMT reporter on the scene says a vehicle is flipped over in the road. We'll have more details as they become available.
