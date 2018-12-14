Clear
Auto accident on Highway 52 in Rochester

Traffic is backing up.

Posted: Dec. 14, 2018 4:16 PM
Updated: Dec. 14, 2018 4:53 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

UPDATE:  The scene appears to have been cleared and traffic is flowing again just before 5 pm.

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Traffic is backed up after an auto accident near the interchange of Highway 52 and 19th Street NW.

A KIMT reporter on the scene says a vehicle is flipped over in the road.  We'll have more details as they become available.

Sunny skies, overnight fog, and above average temps on the way for the weekend.
