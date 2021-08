ROCHESTER, Minn. – A two-vehicle accident knocked a garbage truck on its side Thursday afternoon in Rochester.

It happened near the intersection of Valleyhigh Road NW and W Circle Drive. A Sunshine Sanitation truck was on its side and an ambulance was seen leaving the scene with full lights and siren and escorted by police.

Southbound Circle Drive was closed as the accident was dealt with and there was a strong odor of trash left in the area.