Authorities working to make sure people use caution on ice after weekend rescue

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - A Clear Lake woman was rescued Saturday afternoon after falling into an icy pond.

Around 3:30 p.m. Saturday, the Clear Lake Fire Department was called to the Fieldstone Pond in the 1600 block of N. 24th Street. Officials say 28 year-old Kesley Boehnke had gone out onto the pond after her dog had wandered out on it, but fell through the ice and was pulled from the water by Clear Lake police officers who arrived first on the scene.

When firefighters arrived, they got Boehnke into an ambulance and taken to Mercy Medical Center - North Iowa with signs of hypothermia. As of 3:30 p.m. Monday, Boehnke was listed in fair condition.

Clear Lake Fire Chief Doug Meyers says that the ice is not yet thick enough to venture out on, but even when it is thicker, Meyers says there are precautions you should take to keep yourself safe, including letting someone know.

"Anytime people are on the ice, they should be wearing some sort of personal flotation device, and have some type of tool with them that if they do fall through, they can grab a hold of the ice with picks or awes or something to help pull themselves out."

If an animal or someone you know does get trapped or falls through, it's best to call 911.

"With the right equipment, we can go out and help people with that function as well. We've done that in the past... it works. That's what we're here for is to help people in various situations."

In a given year, the Department responds to around 5-6 calls after someone is trapped on or falls through the ice. When called to respond to these type of incidents, crews are equipped with suits to keep them warm in the water, offering thermal protection and buoyancy, which also contains an outer waterproof shell.

In addition, Meyers adds that ice is not guaranteed to be fully safe, but adds that ice should be at least 2 in. thick before it's safe to walk on, and must be clear and not contain any cracks or have water on top of the ice. In order to test for this, Meyers suggests taking a tool that you can tap the ice with.