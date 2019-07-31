Authorities warning of fake calls about warrants

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office is warning of another round of fake calls where people are claiming the person on the receiving end of the call has a warrant.

Capt. Scott Behrns with the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office said they were tipped off to the calls when a man came into the Government's Center asking if his mom had a warrant. When deputies said no, the man and his mom explained they had gotten a call from someone claiming to be a deputy, saying she did have a warrant and need to pay to take care of it.

"Bottom line is, is this is a scam again," Capt. Behrns said. "This is the same kind of scam that continually comes around where people get cold called and told they have a warrant and are told they can satisify the warrant with a itunes gift card, prepaid gift card, something like that...that does not happen."

The sheriff's office does call people to let them know about warrants and will sometimes suggest a person bring the bail money to the Adult Detention Center when they turn themselves in, but they never ask for money orders or money in the form of gift cards.

The recent round of callers tricking community members is an unwelcome, broken record.

"It's frustrating and it's tiresome," Capt. Behrns said. "And with the amount of information that the sheriff's office, the police department, and you guys put out about the scams that go out about warrants is bothersome."

If you are concerned you may have a warrant, Capt. Behrns said you can always call the sheriff's office, go to the warrants divsion at the Government's Center and ask, or check online, here.