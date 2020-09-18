Authorities urge caution during annual Fall Flood run on Saturday

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Fall Flood Run takes place this weekend between the Twin Cities and Winona and Department of Public Safety officials are asking riders and drivers to take care.

Thousands of motorcyclists are expected to participate in the annual fundraiser, focused in 2020 on Gillette Children’s Specialty Healthcare.

“We want everyone to enjoy their ride and make it home safe to their families,” says Lt. Gordon Shank, Minnesota State Patrol. “Riders and other drivers should do their parts to share the roads. Small actions like wearing a white helmet instead of a black helmet or looking twice to make sure your blind spot is clear before changing lanes can make a big difference.”

Law enforcement agencies will be patrolling the area during Saturday’s run.

The Flood Run began in 1965, as 12 motorcycle riders rode 90 miles to Winona to help sandbag during the 1965 Flood and has grown to be one of the largest motorcycle runs in the nation.