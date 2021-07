MOWER COUNTY, Minn. - Authorities are trying to track down an Austin Utilities vehicle that was stolen Thursday afternoon.

The vehicle was stolen while a person was working in the area of 547th Ave. and 14th St. NE on a gravel road.

The truck is described as a 2014, Dodge, Ram, 1500, MN plate 945070, white in color, with the number 201 on the fender.

Anybody with information on the stolen truck is asked to contact the Mower County Sheriff’s Office at 507-437-9400.