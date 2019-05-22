Clear
Authorities suspect tornado killed one at Iowa farmstead

The National Weather Service says debris from the farmstead landed on Interstate 80.

Posted: May. 22, 2019 6:22 AM

ADAIR, Iowa (AP) — Authorities suspect a tornado destroyed a house and damaged other buildings on a farmstead in southwest Iowa's Adair County and killed a 74-year-old woman.

KCCI in Des Moine is reporting a woman was killed when her house was destroyed. The Adair County Sheriff’s Office identified her as 74-year-old Linda Lee Brownlee. Her Husband, 78-year-old Harold Brownlee, was injured and flown to a Des Moines hospital for treatment.

The incident was reported around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, 2 miles (3 kilometers) east-southeast of Adair.

The National Weather Service says debris from the farmstead landed on Interstate 80. The tornado sighting has not yet been confirmed.

