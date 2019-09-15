Authorities seek public's help in finding teen

Photo Gallery 1 Images
DODGE COUNTY, Minn. - Authorities need your help in finding a teen.
The Dodge County Sheriff's Office says their staff has been working to find 15-year-old Jontayah Clark since she was reported by her parents as a runaway earlier this week.
Authorities believe she may be staying with siblings or friends. She could be in then Kenyon, Stewartville, or La Crosse area.
She's 5 feet tall and 120 pounds. She has blonde hair, brown eyes, and pierced ears.
If you have any information, you're asked to call the Dodge County Sheriff's Office at (507) 635-6200.
