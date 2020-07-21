Authorities seek information on Floyd protest shooting in Minneapolis.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Prosecutors are asking the public for help with information about a fatal pawn shop shooting during protests over the death of George Floyd.

Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman on Tuesday said prosecutors need to know what happened in the minutes surrounding the fatal shooting of Calvin Horton Jr. on the evening of May 27. Horton was shot in the torso in or near Cadillac Pawn while protests over Floyd’s death began to turn violent with gunfire, looting and arson.

The pawn shop owner was arrested the night of the shooting, was held in the Hennepin County Jail for several days and released pending further investigation.