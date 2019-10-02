Authorities searching for two missing North Iowa teens

ST. ANSGAR, Iowa - Police and community members in St. Ansgar are searching for two teens who did not come home after school Wednesday afternoon.
They are 13-year-old Courtney Beyer and 13-year-old Aslan Wills, both of St. Ansgar.
At this time, St. Ansgar Police Chief Lance Schutjer does not suspect any foul play, but wants the two eighth graders located immediately.
If you have seen them or have any information on where they may be, you are urged to contact the Mitchell County Sheriff's Office at 1-800-392-0005.
