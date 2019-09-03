Authorities searching for missing NW Iowa woman

REMSEN, Iowa - Authorities are in northwest Iowa are searching for a woman who went missing Sunday morning.

Nicole Trometer, 27, was last seen Sunday morning in Le Mars with 34-year-old Daniel Kittredge.

Trometer has two vehicles registered in her name: A 2013 White Dodge Durango (license plate IAA 432) and a 2004 Silver Ford Explorer (IHY 475).

Trometer was reported missing Monday.

Anyone with any knowledge of either’s whereabouts or any information regarding the location of her vehicles is requested to contact the Remsen Police Department at 712-786-2299.