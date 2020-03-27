Authorities searching for man who is missing after Worth County boating accident

WORTH COUNTY, Iowa - A search is underway for a man last seen in the Winnebago River in Worth County.

Authorities said they received a call at 12:13 p.m. after a report that two men were in a boat when it struck a cable on a bridge.

Officials said one man is OK while they are still searching for the other.

A single-engine plane was involved in the search but was called off. Authorities are using an underwater drone to search for the missing man.

The Worth County Sheriff's Office, Iowa State Patrol, Iowa DNR, Cerro Gordo County Sheriff's Office and multiple fire departments were on the scene.