WORTH COUNTY, Iowa - A search is underway for a man last seen in the Winnebago River in Worth County.
Authorities said they received a call at 12:13 p.m. after a report that two men were in a boat when it struck a cable on a bridge.
Officials said one man is OK while they are still searching for the other.
A single-engine plane was involved in the search but was called off. Authorities are using an underwater drone to search for the missing man.
The Worth County Sheriff's Office, Iowa State Patrol, Iowa DNR, Cerro Gordo County Sheriff's Office and multiple fire departments were on the scene.
Related Content
- Authorities searching for man who is missing after Worth County boating accident
- 2-car accident in Worth County
- Boating accident in Freeborn County injures two
- Authorities ID man killed in Worth County tractor-train collision
- Two arrested after Worth County search
- Authorities release name of man killed in Worth Co. grain bin accident
- Authorities say Mitchell County man killed in Nebraska farm accident
- Authorities identify man killed in Kossuth County accident
- UPDATE: Man reported missing in Worth County has been found
- Worth County child, 4, and father dead after kayaking accident
Scroll for more content...