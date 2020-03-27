Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Authorities searching for man who is missing after Worth County boating accident

Authorities are on the scene after a report of a missing man in the Winnebago River on March 27, 2020, in Worth County. KIMT photo

Officials said one man is OK while they are still searching for the other.

Posted: Mar 27, 2020 3:00 PM
Updated: Mar 27, 2020 3:03 PM

WORTH COUNTY, Iowa - A search is underway for a man last seen in the Winnebago River in Worth County.

Authorities said they received a call at 12:13 p.m. after a report that two men were in a boat when it struck a cable on a bridge.

Officials said one man is OK while they are still searching for the other.

A single-engine plane was involved in the search but was called off. Authorities are using an underwater drone to search for the missing man.

The Worth County Sheriff's Office, Iowa State Patrol, Iowa DNR, Cerro Gordo County Sheriff's Office and multiple fire departments were on the scene.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 53°
Albert Lea
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 52°
Austin
Broken Clouds
55° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 55°
Charles City
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 54°
Rochester
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 52°
more rain moving in tonight
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Rochester salon delivering products to clients

Image

St. Charles Bakery providing baked goods for emergency workers

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Saturday's updated severe potential

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Friday

Image

What's next for spring sports?

Image

Even with a rural population Coronavirus will still impact communities

Image

Iowa Ag Secretary talks about coronavirus impact on farmers

Image

Unemployment claims on the rise

Image

Olmsted County latest coronavirus numbers

Image

Will there be a recession?

Community Events