Authorities say a worker was killed in an accident at an eastern Iowa rock quarry.
First responders were sent around 1:15 p.m. Wednesday to Wendling Quarries, just southeast of Garrison.
They found the man had been trapped in a rock bin and had already died. His name and details about what happened haven't been released.
Related Content
- Authorities say worker died in Iowa rock quarry accident
- Authorities say Cresco man died in NE Iowa snowmobile accident
- Sheriff's office says teen worker died in Iowa farm accident
- Stussy Quarry proposing to expand
- Man dies in northeast Iowa farm accident
- Another indecent exposure report at Quarry Hill
- Authorities say state worker arrested at Iowa Capitol
- Kindness Rocks
- Authorities: Iowa man died after collision with firetruck
- Iowa authorities say boy died after being pinned beneath mower
Scroll for more content...