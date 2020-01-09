Clear

Authorities say worker died in Iowa rock quarry accident

Authorities say a worker was killed in an accident at an eastern Iowa rock quarry.

Posted: Jan 9, 2020 8:51 AM
Posted By: The Associated Press

Authorities say a worker was killed in an accident at an eastern Iowa rock quarry.

First responders were sent around 1:15 p.m. Wednesday to Wendling Quarries, just southeast of Garrison.

They found the man had been trapped in a rock bin and had already died. His name and details about what happened haven't been released.

