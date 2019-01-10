Clear
Authorities say robbery suspect died when stolen van crashed in Fort Dodge

Authorities say a fatal crash on the west side of Fort Dodge ended the chase of a van stolen in Des Moines.

Posted: Jan. 10, 2019 9:58 AM

FORT DODGE, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say a fatal crash on the west side of Fort Dodge ended the chase of a van stolen in Des Moines.

The van owner told Des Moines officers that he was uninjured when a man with a gun stole his van around 3:30 a.m. Thursday. A Story City officer spotted the van about an hour later on Interstate 35, but it didn't stop when the officer tried to pull it over.

Authorities say the chase continued through Story, Hamilton and Webster counties until the van crashed around 6 a.m., ejecting and killing the driver. His name hasn't been released.

