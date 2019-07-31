Authorities say person died in NE Iowa after being run over by pickup

WAVERLY, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say a person who fell under a pickup truck was run over and killed in northeast Iowa.
First responders were called to the scene north of Waverly about 8:40 p.m. Tuesday. They were told the pickup driver had driven it forward before learning that the person had fallen beneath it.
The Iowa State Patrol hasn't released the names of those involved.
The investigation is continuing.
