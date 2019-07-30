Clear

Iowa man who fell off back of ATV has died

Authorities say a man who fell off the back of an all-terrain vehicle in northwest Iowa has died.

Posted: Jul 30, 2019 8:01 AM

DOON, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say a man who fell off the back of an all-terrain vehicle in northwest Iowa has died.

The Iowa State Patrol says 25-year-old Jacob Soodsma, of Rock Valley, died at a Sioux Falls, South Dakota, hospital.

The patrol says Soodsma was a passenger Saturday afternoon on the ATV being driven by 27-year-old Joseph Keegan. The patrol says Soodsma fell after the ATV left a private residence and entered an intersection in Doon.

He was taken to a Rock Valley hospital before being flown to the Sioux Falls hospital.

The accident is being investigated.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 67°
Albert Lea
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 70°
Austin
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 70°
Charles City
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 66°
Rochester
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 66°
Tracking a very nice summer week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Water safety after recent drownings

Image

Tracking Another Nice Tuesday

${article.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Sunday's tornado survey

Image

What's up with all of the rattlesnakes?

Image

Discussing paid family leave

Image

Motel to be renovated

Image

Navy Captain shares his stories

Image

Vikings offense hopes to take a step up in 2019

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 7/29

Image

Prairie Island Indian Community hopes for support.

Community Events