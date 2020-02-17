Authorities say northwest Iowa barn collapse killed employee

REMBRANDT, Iowa (AP) — The body of an employee killed in a barn collapse has been recovered from the wreckage in northwest Iowa.

A structural failure early Friday morning at the Rembrandt Foods facility just east of Rembrandt caused a catastrophic collapse of equipment inside the building.

For more Iowa news, click here.

Buena Vista County authorities say a search for the employee was suspended at 6 p.m. because of safety concerns for the people trying to find the worker.

The search resumed Saturday, and the worker's body was recovered around 2 p.m.

The worker's name and other details about the accident haven't been released.