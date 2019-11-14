Authorities say man told neighbor that he’d killed wife in Central Iowa

ZEARING, Iowa (AP) — Local and state authorities are investigating the death of woman during a domestic dispute in central Iowa.
The Story County Sheriff’s Office says a Zearing resident called 911 around 5 p.m. Wednesday to report that a neighbor told her he’d killed his wife.
Deputies found her body outside, and it was taken away for an autopsy. The man was taken to Ames for medical treatment.
The couple’s names haven’t been released.
