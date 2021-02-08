Authorities say man killed in central Iowa apartment fire

BOONE, Iowa (AP) — Authorities in central Iowa say a man has died and about two dozen people were evacuated from an apartment building after a fire broke out.

The Des Moines Register reports that the fire was reported Sunday evening in Boone. Members of the Boone Fire Department arrived to find flames coming from a fifth-floor unit on the south side of the six-story building.

Authorities say firefighters found 66-year-old Steven Michael Crise inside the burning unit. Crise was declared dead at the scene.

Officials say about 24 people were evacuated from the building, along with several pets.

No other injuries were reported. The fire is being investigated by the Boone Fire Department, Boone police and the Iowa State Fire Marshal’s Office.