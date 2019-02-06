Clear
Police: Truck warming up stolen from Rochester location

Authorities say it is yet another reminder to not leave your car running while unlocked.

Posted: Feb. 6, 2019 1:55 PM

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Authorities say it is yet another reminder to not leave your car running while unlocked.
Police said at 7:45 p.m. Tuesday, a 32-year-old female was warming up her husband’s truck when someone hopped in and took off.
The white 2015 Dodge Ram with red marks on the hood was taken from 230 10th St. SE. A wallet was also in the vehicle when it was stolen.

Tracking a wintry mess tonight changing over to snow for Thursday.
