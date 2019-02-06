ROCHESTER, Minn. - Authorities say it is yet another reminder to not leave your car running while unlocked.
Police said at 7:45 p.m. Tuesday, a 32-year-old female was warming up her husband’s truck when someone hopped in and took off.
The white 2015 Dodge Ram with red marks on the hood was taken from 230 10th St. SE. A wallet was also in the vehicle when it was stolen.
Related Content
- Police: Truck warming up stolen from Rochester location
- Osage police ask for public's help to locate stolen truck
- Police: Rochester sees truck get stolen while moving snow
- Stolen truck sentence
- Police: Car stolen while being warmed up in NE Rochester garage
- Rochester police: 2nd vehicle stolen this week while being unattended to warm up
- Not guilty plea in stolen truck case
- Prison sentence for selling a stolen truck
- IBM sells its location in Rochester
- UPDATE: Missing girls located in Rochester
Scroll for more content...