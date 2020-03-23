Authorities say fisherman drowned after falling from boat in Iowa

GUTTENBERG, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say a man fishing on the Mississippi River fell from a boat in northeast Iowa and drowned.
The Iowa Natural Resources Department says two men in a 14-foot-long boat were in a restricted area near a low-head dam at Guttenberg on Saturday afternoon when their boat began to take on water in a turbulent area below the lock.
The department says 54-year-old Shaun Oppenheimer, of Quasqueton, went overboard and drowned.
His body was recovered. The department says neither man was wearing a flotation device although two were on the boat. The incident is being investigated.
