Authorities say eastern Iowa man killed his wife, then himself on New Year's Day

URBANA, Iowa – A pair of eastern Iowa deaths on New Year’s Day have been ruled a murder-suicide.

The Urbana Police Department says it got a 911 call on January 1 from Garry Jensen, 59, stating he had shot and killed his wife. Law enforcement went to the Jensen’s home in the 300 block of East Main Street in Urbana and found Margaret Jensen, 54, shot to death and Garry Jensen dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The Iowa Office of the State Medical Examiner conducted autopsies and has declared Margaret Jensen’s death a homicide and Garry Jensen’s a suicide.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, Benton County Sheriff’s Office and the Benton County Attorney’s Office assisted with this matter.