Authorities say child who nearly drowned in Stewartville is recovering

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. – Authorities say a child who nearly drowned after falling into a pond is doing much better.

The 18-month old fell into a pond behind a home in the 700 block of Willow Green Court NE in Stewartville on April 7. Investigators say the child was most likely underwater for five minutes.

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office says the child was off heart and lung machines as of Sunday night and is continuing to improve. According to the Sheriff’s Office, doctors say the child does not appear to have suffered from brain swelling and is doing much better, but still has a long way to go.

The Sheriff’s Office says there is too often a bad outcome in this sort of incident but credits great medical care and family support for the child’s improving condition.