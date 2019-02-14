Clear
Authorities say Iowa woman used pajama pants to strangle daughter

Posted: Feb. 14, 2019 6:34 AM

OTTUMWA, Iowa (AP) — A September trial has been scheduled for an Iowa woman accused of using pajama pants to strangle her 5-year-old daughter.

Wapello County District Court records say 23-year-old Kelsie Thomas, of Ottumwa, has pleaded not guilty to charges of first-degree murder and child endangerment resulting in death. Her trial start is set to start Sept. 10.

Police and medics were sent July 19 to Thomas' home in Ottumwa after a 911 call. Her daughter, Cloe Thomas, was pronounced dead later at a hospital.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation has said Kelsie Thomas told investigators that she killed Cloe.

