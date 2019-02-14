OTTUMWA, Iowa (AP) — A September trial has been scheduled for an Iowa woman accused of using pajama pants to strangle her 5-year-old daughter.
Wapello County District Court records say 23-year-old Kelsie Thomas, of Ottumwa, has pleaded not guilty to charges of first-degree murder and child endangerment resulting in death. Her trial start is set to start Sept. 10.
Police and medics were sent July 19 to Thomas' home in Ottumwa after a 911 call. Her daughter, Cloe Thomas, was pronounced dead later at a hospital.
The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation has said Kelsie Thomas told investigators that she killed Cloe.
Related Content
- Authorities say Iowa woman used pajama pants to strangle daughter
- Mason City man sentenced for strangling a woman
- Iowa woman gets 50 years for daughter's death
- Minnesota man accused of pulling down pants of sleeping woman on train
- Man suspected of DWI found without pants after rolling vehicle
- Authorities investigate suspicious death of Iowa hunter
- Woman found guilty in daughter's starvation death
- Woman, daughter hit by pickup truck
- Mason City man accused of strangling, punching pregnant woman in the stomach
- Prosecutors: Iowa man suffocated baby daughter with pillows
Scroll for more content...