Authorities say Iowa teen accidentally shot, killed herself at gun club

Authorities say a 15-year-old girl accidentally shot herself to death at a gun club in southeast Iowa.

Posted: Mar. 25, 2019 11:15 AM

MONTROSE, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say a 15-year-old girl accidentally shot herself to death at a gun club in southeast Iowa.

The Lee County Sheriff's Office says deputies and medics were called around 10:40 a.m. Sunday to the Tri-State Gun Club, which sits about 2 miles (3 kilometers) northwest of Montrose. They found Haley McManus suffering from a single gunshot wound. The sheriff's office says Haley died later at a hospital. Sheriff Stacy Weber says she lived in Fort Madison.

The sheriff's office says the incident is being treated as an accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound. No crime or negligence is suspected.

Investigators are awaiting autopsy reports.

