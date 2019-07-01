Authorities say Iowa man trapped under trailer died

KNOXVILLE, Iowa (AP) — Authorities in southern Iowa's Marion County say a man trapped under a trailer has died.
The Marion County Sheriff's Office says someone called 911 around 5:30 p.m. Saturday and said medical and other help was needed at a Knoxville address.
First responders tried to save the man's life, but he was pronounced dead at the scene. The sheriff's office identified him as 53-year-old Richard Shilling, who lived in Knoxville.
The office says Shilling had been working under the trailer when a jack supporting it failed and the trailer fell on him.
